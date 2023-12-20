The CSU Fullerton Titans (6-5) look to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Pacific Tigers (5-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

Titan Gym in Fullerton, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total CSU Fullerton Moneyline Pacific Moneyline BetMGM CSU Fullerton (-12.5) 137.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel CSU Fullerton (-12.5) 137.5 -1000 +640 Bet on this game at FanDuel

CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific Betting Trends

CSU Fullerton is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

Titans games have gone over the point total four out of nine times this season.

Pacific has covered just once in 12 chances against the spread this season.

Tigers games have hit the over three out of 12 times this year.

