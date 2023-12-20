The CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4) play the Pacific Tigers (4-7) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific Game Information

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

  • Max Jones: 16.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dominic Brewton: 15.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Grayson Carper: 6.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Donovan Oday: 8.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Beril Kabamba: 5.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Pacific Players to Watch

  • Donovan Williams: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cam Denson: 9.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Moe Odum: 7.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Judson Martindale: 11.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lesown Hallums: 7.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific Stat Comparison

CSU Fullerton Rank CSU Fullerton AVG Pacific AVG Pacific Rank
304th 68.3 Points Scored 64.4 341st
75th 66.4 Points Allowed 76.9 301st
273rd 34.4 Rebounds 28.8 360th
249th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 5.7 354th
324th 5.5 3pt Made 6.8 240th
353rd 9.6 Assists 14.8 103rd
324th 14.1 Turnovers 13.4 293rd

