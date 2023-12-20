The CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4) play the Pacific Tigers (4-7) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific Game Information

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Max Jones: 16.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Dominic Brewton: 15.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Grayson Carper: 6.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Donovan Oday: 8.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Beril Kabamba: 5.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Pacific Players to Watch

Donovan Williams: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Cam Denson: 9.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Moe Odum: 7.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Judson Martindale: 11.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Lesown Hallums: 7.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific Stat Comparison

CSU Fullerton Rank CSU Fullerton AVG Pacific AVG Pacific Rank 304th 68.3 Points Scored 64.4 341st 75th 66.4 Points Allowed 76.9 301st 273rd 34.4 Rebounds 28.8 360th 249th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 5.7 354th 324th 5.5 3pt Made 6.8 240th 353rd 9.6 Assists 14.8 103rd 324th 14.1 Turnovers 13.4 293rd

