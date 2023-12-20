CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4) play the Pacific Tigers (4-7) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
- Max Jones: 16.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dominic Brewton: 15.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Grayson Carper: 6.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Donovan Oday: 8.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Beril Kabamba: 5.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pacific Players to Watch
- Donovan Williams: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cam Denson: 9.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Moe Odum: 7.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Judson Martindale: 11.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lesown Hallums: 7.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific Stat Comparison
|CSU Fullerton Rank
|CSU Fullerton AVG
|Pacific AVG
|Pacific Rank
|304th
|68.3
|Points Scored
|64.4
|341st
|75th
|66.4
|Points Allowed
|76.9
|301st
|273rd
|34.4
|Rebounds
|28.8
|360th
|249th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|354th
|324th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|6.8
|240th
|353rd
|9.6
|Assists
|14.8
|103rd
|324th
|14.1
|Turnovers
|13.4
|293rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.