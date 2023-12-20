The CSU Fullerton Titans (6-5) are heavy favorites (-12.5) as they look to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Pacific Tigers (5-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Titan Gym. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 137.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fullerton, California

Fullerton, California Venue: Titan Gym

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under CSU Fullerton -12.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CSU Fullerton vs Pacific Betting Records & Stats

The Titans are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

CSU Fullerton has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1000.

The implied probability of a win from the Titans, based on the moneyline, is 90.9%.

Pacific is just 1-11-0 against the spread this year.

This is the worst odds of a win that sportsbooks have given the Tigers this season with a +625 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Pacific has a 13.8% chance of walking away with the win.

CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total CSU Fullerton 5 55.6% 68.0 132.4 68.4 143.3 138.9 Pacific 7 58.3% 64.4 132.4 74.9 143.3 145.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional CSU Fullerton vs Pacific Insights & Trends

The Titans record 6.9 fewer points per game (68.0) than the Tigers allow (74.9).

The Tigers' 64.4 points per game are only 4.0 fewer points than the 68.4 the Titans give up to opponents.

Pacific is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 68.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) CSU Fullerton 5-4-0 0-0 4-4-0 Pacific 1-11-0 0-2 3-9-0

CSU Fullerton vs. Pacific Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

CSU Fullerton Pacific 11-2 Home Record 7-10 7-8 Away Record 7-7 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 10-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.2 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.9 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.