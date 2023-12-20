Wednesday's contest between the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-3) and Rider Broncs (2-8) at Bob Carpenter Center has a projected final score of 78-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Delaware, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

The game has no set line.

Delaware vs. Rider Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware Venue: Bob Carpenter Center

Delaware vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 78, Rider 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Delaware vs. Rider

Computer Predicted Spread: Delaware (-14.6)

Delaware (-14.6) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

Delaware's record against the spread so far this season is 7-3-0, while Rider's is 2-7-0. The Fightin' Blue Hens are 4-6-0 and the Broncs are 4-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Delaware Performance Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens have a +81 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.4 points per game. They're putting up 76.1 points per game to rank 156th in college basketball and are allowing 68.7 per contest to rank 127th in college basketball.

Delaware grabs 36.1 rebounds per game (209th in college basketball) while conceding 34.5 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Delaware makes 7.2 three-pointers per game (205th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.0. It shoots 35.7% from deep while its opponents hit 32.0% from long range.

The Fightin' Blue Hens put up 97.7 points per 100 possessions (128th in college basketball), while allowing 88.2 points per 100 possessions (144th in college basketball).

Delaware and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Fightin' Blue Hens commit 10.7 per game (85th in college basketball) and force 11.7 (219th in college basketball action).

Rider Performance Insights

The Broncs have been outscored by 4.9 points per game (posting 70.0 points per game, 279th in college basketball, while conceding 74.9 per contest, 279th in college basketball) and have a -49 scoring differential.

Rider wins the rebound battle by 5.7 boards on average. It collects 42.3 rebounds per game, 23rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.6.

Rider hits 4.9 three-pointers per game (349th in college basketball), 3.2 fewer than its opponents.

Rider has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 12.5 (233rd in college basketball) while forcing 10.9 (284th in college basketball).

