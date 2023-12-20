The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-3) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Rider Broncs (2-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Bob Carpenter Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Delaware vs. Rider Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
  • TV: FloHoops

Delaware Stats Insights

  • The Fightin' Blue Hens are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Broncs allow to opponents.
  • Delaware is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Broncs are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 214th.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens average 76.1 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 74.9 the Broncs allow.
  • Delaware is 4-1 when scoring more than 74.9 points.

Rider Stats Insights

  • The Broncs have shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Blue Hens have averaged.
  • This season, Rider has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.1% from the field.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens are the rebounding team in the nation, the Broncs rank ninth.
  • The Broncs' 70 points per game are just 1.3 more points than the 68.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens allow to opponents.
  • Rider has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 76.1 points.

Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Delaware put up 71.5 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up 68 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 73.9.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Delaware fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 6.8 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Rider Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Rider scored 71.5 points per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.8).
  • The Broncs allowed 65.4 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 on the road.
  • Rider knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.8%).

Delaware Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Xavier W 87-80 Cintas Center
12/11/2023 @ Robert Morris W 73-69 UPMC Events Center
12/16/2023 Rhode Island W 67-56 UBS Arena
12/20/2023 Rider - Bob Carpenter Center
12/30/2023 Princeton - Bob Carpenter Center
1/4/2024 Hampton - Bob Carpenter Center

Rider Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Fairfield L 88-81 Alumni Gymnasium
12/8/2023 Stonehill W 73-56 Alumni Gymnasium
12/16/2023 @ Monmouth L 77-71 OceanFirst Bank Center
12/20/2023 @ Delaware - Bob Carpenter Center
12/23/2023 Pennsylvania - Alumni Gymnasium
12/29/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center

