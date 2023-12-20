How to Watch Delaware vs. Rider on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-3) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Rider Broncs (2-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Bob Carpenter Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Delaware vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Delaware Stats Insights
- The Fightin' Blue Hens are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Broncs allow to opponents.
- Delaware is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Broncs are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 214th.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens average 76.1 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 74.9 the Broncs allow.
- Delaware is 4-1 when scoring more than 74.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rider Stats Insights
- The Broncs have shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Blue Hens have averaged.
- This season, Rider has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.1% from the field.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens are the rebounding team in the nation, the Broncs rank ninth.
- The Broncs' 70 points per game are just 1.3 more points than the 68.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens allow to opponents.
- Rider has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 76.1 points.
Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Delaware put up 71.5 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up 68 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 73.9.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Delaware fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 6.8 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage away from home.
Rider Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Rider scored 71.5 points per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.8).
- The Broncs allowed 65.4 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 on the road.
- Rider knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Delaware Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Xavier
|W 87-80
|Cintas Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|W 73-69
|UPMC Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 67-56
|UBS Arena
|12/20/2023
|Rider
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
|12/30/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
|1/4/2024
|Hampton
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
Rider Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Fairfield
|L 88-81
|Alumni Gymnasium
|12/8/2023
|Stonehill
|W 73-56
|Alumni Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|@ Monmouth
|L 77-71
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Delaware
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
|12/23/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.