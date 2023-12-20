The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-3) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Rider Broncs (2-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Bob Carpenter Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Delaware vs. Rider Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware TV: FloHoops

Delaware Stats Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Broncs allow to opponents.

Delaware is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Broncs are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 214th.

The Fightin' Blue Hens average 76.1 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 74.9 the Broncs allow.

Delaware is 4-1 when scoring more than 74.9 points.

Rider Stats Insights

The Broncs have shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Blue Hens have averaged.

This season, Rider has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.1% from the field.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are the rebounding team in the nation, the Broncs rank ninth.

The Broncs' 70 points per game are just 1.3 more points than the 68.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens allow to opponents.

Rider has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 76.1 points.

Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Delaware put up 71.5 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up 68 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 73.9.

In terms of three-point shooting, Delaware fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 6.8 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Rider Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Rider scored 71.5 points per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.8).

The Broncs allowed 65.4 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 on the road.

Rider knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.8%).

Delaware Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/5/2023 @ Xavier W 87-80 Cintas Center 12/11/2023 @ Robert Morris W 73-69 UPMC Events Center 12/16/2023 Rhode Island W 67-56 UBS Arena 12/20/2023 Rider - Bob Carpenter Center 12/30/2023 Princeton - Bob Carpenter Center 1/4/2024 Hampton - Bob Carpenter Center

Rider Upcoming Schedule