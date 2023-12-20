Delaware vs. Rider December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (7-3) meet the Rider Broncs (2-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.
Delaware vs. Rider Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Delaware Players to Watch
- Jyare Davis: 18.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Christian Ray: 9.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalun Trent: 10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 12.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cavan Reilly: 11.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Rider Players to Watch
- Mervin James: 18.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Corey McKeithan: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- TJ Weeks Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tariq Ingraham: 7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Allen Powell: 7.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Delaware vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Delaware Rank
|Delaware AVG
|Rider AVG
|Rider Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|70.2
|209th
|199th
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|99th
|300th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|36.2
|90th
|289th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|5.0
|349th
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
