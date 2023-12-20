The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (7-3) meet the Rider Broncs (2-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

Delaware vs. Rider Game Information

Delaware Players to Watch

  • Jyare Davis: 18.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Christian Ray: 9.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jalun Trent: 10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 12.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cavan Reilly: 11.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Rider Players to Watch

  • Mervin James: 18.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Corey McKeithan: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • TJ Weeks Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tariq Ingraham: 7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Allen Powell: 7.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Delaware vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Delaware Rank Delaware AVG Rider AVG Rider Rank
224th 69.6 Points Scored 70.2 209th
199th 70.7 Points Allowed 67.6 99th
300th 32.4 Rebounds 36.2 90th
289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th
266th 6.6 3pt Made 5.0 349th
281st 11.8 Assists 11.4 307th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 10.7 61st

