The Rider Broncs (2-8) visit the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-3) after losing seven straight road games. The Fightin' Blue Hens are heavy favorites by 10.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The point total is set at 143 in the matchup.

Delaware vs. Rider Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware Venue: Bob Carpenter Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Delaware -10.5 143

Delaware vs Rider Betting Records & Stats

The Fightin' Blue Hens are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Delaware has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -570.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 85.1% chance of a victory for the Fightin' Blue Hens.

Rider has covered the spread just twice in nine opportunities this year.

The Broncs have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +413 moneyline underdog.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Rider has a 19.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Delaware vs. Rider Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143 % of Games Over 143 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Delaware 5 50% 76.1 146.1 68.7 143.6 143.1 Rider 4 44.4% 70.0 146.1 74.9 143.6 142.2

Additional Delaware vs Rider Insights & Trends

The Fightin' Blue Hens put up just 1.2 more points per game (76.1) than the Broncs allow (74.9).

Delaware is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 74.9 points.

The Broncs score only 1.3 more points per game (70.0) than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up to opponents (68.7).

When it scores more than 68.7 points, Rider is 1-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

Delaware vs. Rider Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Delaware 7-3-0 0-0 4-6-0 Rider 2-7-0 1-3 4-5-0

Delaware vs. Rider Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Delaware Rider 10-5 Home Record 8-5 4-10 Away Record 7-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-8-1 Away ATS Record 10-3-0 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.5 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.8 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.