Will Hudson Fasching Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 20?
Can we expect Hudson Fasching scoring a goal when the New York Islanders take on the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Fasching stats and insights
- Fasching has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken zero shots in two games versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- Fasching has no points on the power play.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Fasching recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:27
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:13
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|13:40
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|7:55
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|13:25
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:21
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Away
|W 5-3
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
