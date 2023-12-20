The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Pageau stats and insights

In two of 31 games this season, Pageau has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In two games against the Capitals this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Pageau has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Pageau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:29 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:39 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:52 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 1 0 14:33 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:39 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:22 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:16 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 14:39 Away W 5-4 OT

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

