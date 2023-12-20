Jean-Gabriel Pageau and the New York Islanders will be in action on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. Does a bet on Pageau intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Islanders vs Capitals Game Info

Pageau Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Pageau has averaged 15:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

In two of 31 games this year, Pageau has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In 12 of 31 games this year, Pageau has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Pageau has an assist in 10 of 31 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Pageau's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Pageau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pageau Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 31 Games 5 13 Points 2 2 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

