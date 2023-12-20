Jean-Gabriel Pageau Game Preview: Islanders vs. Capitals - December 20
Jean-Gabriel Pageau and the New York Islanders will be in action on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. Does a bet on Pageau intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Islanders vs Capitals Game Info
|Islanders vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Capitals Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pageau Season Stats Insights
- In 31 games this season, Pageau has averaged 15:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.
- In two of 31 games this year, Pageau has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.
- In 12 of 31 games this year, Pageau has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Pageau has an assist in 10 of 31 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Pageau's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he goes over.
- There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Pageau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pageau Stats vs. the Capitals
- On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
- The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|31
|Games
|5
|13
|Points
|2
|2
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.