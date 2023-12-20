For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Kyle Palmieri a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Palmieri stats and insights

  • In nine of 31 games this season, Palmieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in two games (three shots).
  • On the power play, Palmieri has accumulated four goals and six assists.
  • Palmieri averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.2%.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Palmieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:07 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:41 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 16:12 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:36 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:07 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:48 Away W 5-4 OT

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

