The New York Islanders, Kyle Palmieri included, will play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Palmieri available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Islanders vs Capitals Game Info

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Palmieri has averaged 17:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

In nine of 31 games this season, Palmieri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Palmieri has a point in 16 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In nine of 31 games this season, Palmieri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Palmieri's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

Palmieri has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 31 Games 5 19 Points 1 9 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

