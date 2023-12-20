The Ligue 1 schedule today, which includes AS Monaco squaring off against Toulouse FC, should provide some fireworks.

Information on how to watch today's Ligue 1 play is included for you.

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Toulouse FC vs AS Monaco

AS Monaco journeys to play Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: AS Monaco (-115)

Underdog: Toulouse FC (+310)

Draw: (+285)

Watch Stade Brest 29 vs FC Lorient

FC Lorient journeys to match up with Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Favorite: Stade Brest 29 (-140)

Underdog: FC Lorient (+425)

Draw: (+275)

Watch Strasbourg vs Lille OSC

Lille OSC is on the road to play Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Lille OSC (+110)

Underdog: Strasbourg (+265)

Draw: (+240)

Watch Olympique Lyon vs FC Nantes

FC Nantes is on the road to play Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Olympique Lyon (-140)

Underdog: FC Nantes (+390)

Draw: (+295)

Watch Montpellier HSC vs Olympique Marseille

Olympique Marseille travels to play Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-105)

Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+295)

Draw: (+265)

Watch OGC Nice vs RC Lens

RC Lens journeys to match up with OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: OGC Nice (+135)

Underdog: RC Lens (+225)

Draw: (+225)

Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes travels to take on Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Favorite: Stade Rennes (+155)

Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+205)

Draw: (+215)

Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Metz

FC Metz travels to take on Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-650)

Underdog: FC Metz (+1500)

Draw: (+800)

Watch Stade Reims vs Le Havre AC

Le Havre AC makes the trip to take on Stade Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Favorite: Stade Reims (-135)

Underdog: Le Havre AC (+380)

Draw: (+285)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.