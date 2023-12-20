The New York Islanders' upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Mathew Barzal light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

  • Barzal has scored in nine of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In two games versus the Capitals this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Barzal has accumulated three goals and 10 assists.
  • Barzal averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.8%.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Barzal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:33 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:04 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 20:56 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 18:01 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:19 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:21 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 4 2 2 18:15 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:53 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 4 1 3 20:56 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 3 1 2 18:25 Away L 5-4

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

