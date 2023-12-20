The New York Islanders, Mathew Barzal among them, play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. If you'd like to wager on Barzal's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Mathew Barzal vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Islanders vs Capitals Game Info

Barzal Season Stats Insights

Barzal has averaged 18:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In nine of 30 games this year, Barzal has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Barzal has a point in 21 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points seven times.

In 16 of 30 games this year, Barzal has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Barzal's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 69.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Barzal has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barzal Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 30 Games 6 33 Points 0 10 Goals 0 23 Assists 0

