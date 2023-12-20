Will Mike Reilly Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 20?
Will Mike Reilly score a goal when the New York Islanders play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Reilly stats and insights
- Reilly has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
- Reilly has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Reilly's shooting percentage is 2.9%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:00
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:37
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:49
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:45
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|12:22
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|8:51
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
