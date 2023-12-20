Wednesday's contest at The Pit has the New Mexico Lobos (10-1) squaring off against the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on December 20. Our computer prediction projects a 78-72 win for New Mexico, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: The Pit

New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 78, UC Irvine 72

Spread & Total Prediction for New Mexico vs. UC Irvine

Computer Predicted Spread: New Mexico (-6.1)

New Mexico (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

New Mexico has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season, while UC Irvine is 8-2-0. The Lobos have hit the over in four games, while Anteaters games have gone over five times.

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos' +180 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.9 points per game (25th in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per outing (124th in college basketball).

New Mexico ranks 50th in college basketball at 40.4 rebounds per game. That's 6.2 more than the 34.2 its opponents average.

New Mexico hits 6.5 three-pointers per game (267th in college basketball) at a 35.5% rate (101st in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make while shooting 32.0% from deep.

The Lobos' 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 57th in college basketball, and the 82.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 34th in college basketball.

New Mexico has won the turnover battle by 5.0 turnovers per game, committing 11.0 (111th in college basketball play) while forcing 16.0 (15th in college basketball).

UC Irvine Performance Insights

The Anteaters outscore opponents by 13.0 points per game (posting 80.5 points per game, 67th in college basketball, and allowing 67.5 per outing, 99th in college basketball) and have a +144 scoring differential.

UC Irvine is 140th in college basketball at 37.6 rebounds per game. That's 6.8 more than the 30.8 its opponents average.

UC Irvine makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (261st in college basketball) at a 37.1% rate (56th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make, shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

UC Irvine has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.2 per game (132nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (116th in college basketball).

