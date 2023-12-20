How to Watch New Mexico vs. UC Irvine on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The New Mexico Lobos (10-1) will attempt to continue a nine-game winning stretch when they host the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at The Pit. The contest airs on MW Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: MW Network
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- North Carolina vs Oklahoma (TBA ET | January 1)
- Baylor vs Duke (TBA ET | January 1)
- Villanova vs Creighton (TBA ET | January 1)
New Mexico Stats Insights
- The Lobos are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Anteaters allow to opponents.
- New Mexico is 9-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Lobos are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Anteaters sit at 143rd.
- The Lobos score 17.4 more points per game (84.9) than the Anteaters allow (67.5).
- When New Mexico puts up more than 67.5 points, it is 10-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UC Irvine Stats Insights
- The Anteaters are shooting 49.3% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 40.5% the Lobos' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, UC Irvine has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.5% from the field.
- The Anteaters are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos sit at 116th.
- The Anteaters score an average of 80.5 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 68.5 the Lobos allow.
- UC Irvine is 7-4 when allowing fewer than 84.9 points.
New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- New Mexico averaged 82.3 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 79.4 points per contest.
- In home games, the Lobos surrendered 5.4 fewer points per game (72.1) than away from home (77.5).
- New Mexico made 5.8 treys per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 4.9% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.2, 39.3%).
UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UC Irvine scored 76.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.4.
- The Anteaters allowed 65.3 points per game at home last season, and 69.7 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, UC Irvine drained more triples away (6.8 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (34.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New Mexico Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|UCSB
|W 84-61
|The Pit
|12/9/2023
|Santa Clara
|W 93-76
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/15/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|W 73-72
|Pan American Center
|12/20/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|The Pit
|12/29/2023
|Eastern New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
|1/2/2024
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Utah State
|L 79-69
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/9/2023
|@ San Diego State
|L 63-62
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/16/2023
|South Dakota
|W 121-78
|Bren Events Center
|12/20/2023
|@ New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
|12/28/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Bren Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Icardo Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.