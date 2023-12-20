The New Mexico Lobos (10-1) will attempt to continue a nine-game winning stretch when they host the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at The Pit. The contest airs on MW Network.

New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Game Info

New Mexico Stats Insights

The Lobos are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Anteaters allow to opponents.

New Mexico is 9-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Lobos are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Anteaters sit at 143rd.

The Lobos score 17.4 more points per game (84.9) than the Anteaters allow (67.5).

When New Mexico puts up more than 67.5 points, it is 10-0.

UC Irvine Stats Insights

The Anteaters are shooting 49.3% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 40.5% the Lobos' opponents have shot this season.

This season, UC Irvine has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.5% from the field.

The Anteaters are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos sit at 116th.

The Anteaters score an average of 80.5 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 68.5 the Lobos allow.

UC Irvine is 7-4 when allowing fewer than 84.9 points.

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

New Mexico averaged 82.3 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 79.4 points per contest.

In home games, the Lobos surrendered 5.4 fewer points per game (72.1) than away from home (77.5).

New Mexico made 5.8 treys per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 4.9% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.2, 39.3%).

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UC Irvine scored 76.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.4.

The Anteaters allowed 65.3 points per game at home last season, and 69.7 on the road.

Beyond the arc, UC Irvine drained more triples away (6.8 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (34.9%).

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/6/2023 UCSB W 84-61 The Pit 12/9/2023 Santa Clara W 93-76 Dollar Loan Center 12/15/2023 @ New Mexico State W 73-72 Pan American Center 12/20/2023 UC Irvine - The Pit 12/29/2023 Eastern New Mexico - The Pit 1/2/2024 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule