The New Mexico Lobos (10-1) will attempt to continue a nine-game winning stretch when they host the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at The Pit. The contest airs on MW Network.

New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • TV: MW Network

New Mexico Stats Insights

  • The Lobos are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Anteaters allow to opponents.
  • New Mexico is 9-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Lobos are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Anteaters sit at 143rd.
  • The Lobos score 17.4 more points per game (84.9) than the Anteaters allow (67.5).
  • When New Mexico puts up more than 67.5 points, it is 10-0.

UC Irvine Stats Insights

  • The Anteaters are shooting 49.3% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 40.5% the Lobos' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, UC Irvine has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.5% from the field.
  • The Anteaters are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos sit at 116th.
  • The Anteaters score an average of 80.5 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 68.5 the Lobos allow.
  • UC Irvine is 7-4 when allowing fewer than 84.9 points.

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • New Mexico averaged 82.3 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 79.4 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Lobos surrendered 5.4 fewer points per game (72.1) than away from home (77.5).
  • New Mexico made 5.8 treys per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 4.9% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.2, 39.3%).

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UC Irvine scored 76.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.4.
  • The Anteaters allowed 65.3 points per game at home last season, and 69.7 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, UC Irvine drained more triples away (6.8 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (34.9%).

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 UCSB W 84-61 The Pit
12/9/2023 Santa Clara W 93-76 Dollar Loan Center
12/15/2023 @ New Mexico State W 73-72 Pan American Center
12/20/2023 UC Irvine - The Pit
12/29/2023 Eastern New Mexico - The Pit
1/2/2024 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Utah State L 79-69 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/9/2023 @ San Diego State L 63-62 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/16/2023 South Dakota W 121-78 Bren Events Center
12/20/2023 @ New Mexico - The Pit
12/28/2023 UC Riverside - Bren Events Center
12/30/2023 @ CSU Bakersfield - Icardo Center

