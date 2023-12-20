The New Mexico Lobos (10-1) will be trying to extend a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at The Pit. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the New Mexico vs. UC Irvine matchup.

New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico Moneyline UC Irvine Moneyline BetMGM New Mexico (-9.5) 155.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel New Mexico (-9.5) 154.5 -530 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Betting Trends

New Mexico has covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

The Lobos and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 10 times this season.

UC Irvine is 8-2-0 ATS this year.

So far this season, five out of the Anteaters' 10 games with an over/under have hit the over.

New Mexico Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 New Mexico is 61st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (23rd-best).

The Lobos' national championship odds have fallen from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +25000, the -biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, New Mexico has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.