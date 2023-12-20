New Mexico vs. UC Irvine: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
The New Mexico Lobos (10-1) will be trying to extend a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at The Pit. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the New Mexico vs. UC Irvine matchup.
New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Mexico Moneyline
|UC Irvine Moneyline
|BetMGM
|New Mexico (-9.5)
|155.5
|-450
|+350
|FanDuel
|New Mexico (-9.5)
|154.5
|-530
|+390
New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Betting Trends
- New Mexico has covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Lobos and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 10 times this season.
- UC Irvine is 8-2-0 ATS this year.
- So far this season, five out of the Anteaters' 10 games with an over/under have hit the over.
New Mexico Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- New Mexico is 61st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (23rd-best).
- The Lobos' national championship odds have fallen from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +25000, the -biggest change among all teams.
- Based on its moneyline odds, New Mexico has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.
