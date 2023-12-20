The New Mexico Lobos (9-1) meet the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.

New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

New Mexico Players to Watch

Donovan Dent: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK JT Toppin: 12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Tru Washington: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaelen House: 13.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

UC Irvine Players to Watch

Justin Hohn: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Derin Saran: 11.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Devin Tillis: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Andre Henry: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dean Keeler: 6.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison

New Mexico Rank New Mexico AVG UC Irvine AVG UC Irvine Rank 16th 86.1 Points Scored 76.5 144th 116th 68.2 Points Allowed 66.4 75th 42nd 40.7 Rebounds 37.1 170th 160th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 9.0 192nd 270th 6.5 3pt Made 6.4 278th 40th 16.6 Assists 16.2 53rd 79th 10.5 Turnovers 11.8 175th

