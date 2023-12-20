New Mexico vs. UC Irvine December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (9-1) meet the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.
New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Donovan Dent: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- JT Toppin: 12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Tru Washington: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaelen House: 13.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
UC Irvine Players to Watch
- Justin Hohn: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Derin Saran: 11.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devin Tillis: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Andre Henry: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dean Keeler: 6.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison
|New Mexico Rank
|New Mexico AVG
|UC Irvine AVG
|UC Irvine Rank
|16th
|86.1
|Points Scored
|76.5
|144th
|116th
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|75th
|42nd
|40.7
|Rebounds
|37.1
|170th
|160th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|192nd
|270th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|6.4
|278th
|40th
|16.6
|Assists
|16.2
|53rd
|79th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
