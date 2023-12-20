The New Mexico Lobos (9-1) meet the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.

New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Game Information

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Donovan Dent: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • JT Toppin: 12.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Tru Washington: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jaelen House: 13.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

UC Irvine Players to Watch

  • Justin Hohn: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Derin Saran: 11.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Devin Tillis: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Andre Henry: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dean Keeler: 6.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison

New Mexico Rank New Mexico AVG UC Irvine AVG UC Irvine Rank
16th 86.1 Points Scored 76.5 144th
116th 68.2 Points Allowed 66.4 75th
42nd 40.7 Rebounds 37.1 170th
160th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 9.0 192nd
270th 6.5 3pt Made 6.4 278th
40th 16.6 Assists 16.2 53rd
79th 10.5 Turnovers 11.8 175th

