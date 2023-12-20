The UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (10-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 155.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: The Pit

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under New Mexico -9.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Mexico vs UC Irvine Betting Records & Stats

The Lobos' ATS record is 7-3-0 this season.

New Mexico has been at least a -450 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lobos have a 81.8% chance to win.

UC Irvine's ATS record is 8-2-0 this season.

The Anteaters have been listed as an underdog of +350 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UC Irvine has a 22.2% chance of pulling out a win.

New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Mexico 4 40% 84.9 165.4 68.5 136 153.4 UC Irvine 2 20% 80.5 165.4 67.5 136 143

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional New Mexico vs UC Irvine Insights & Trends

The Lobos put up 84.9 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 67.5 the Anteaters allow.

New Mexico has a 7-2 record against the spread and a 10-0 record overall when putting up more than 67.5 points.

The Anteaters put up 12.0 more points per game (80.5) than the Lobos allow (68.5).

UC Irvine is 6-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scores more than 68.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Mexico 7-3-0 4-2 4-6-0 UC Irvine 8-2-0 2-0 5-5-0

New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

New Mexico UC Irvine 15-5 Home Record 11-4 5-6 Away Record 9-7 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.4 10-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.