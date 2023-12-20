New Mexico vs. UC Irvine: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 20
The UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (10-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 155.5.
New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Venue: The Pit
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|New Mexico
|-9.5
|155.5
New Mexico vs UC Irvine Betting Records & Stats
- The Lobos' ATS record is 7-3-0 this season.
- New Mexico has been at least a -450 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lobos have a 81.8% chance to win.
- UC Irvine's ATS record is 8-2-0 this season.
- The Anteaters have been listed as an underdog of +350 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UC Irvine has a 22.2% chance of pulling out a win.
New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 155.5
|% of Games Over 155.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|New Mexico
|4
|40%
|84.9
|165.4
|68.5
|136
|153.4
|UC Irvine
|2
|20%
|80.5
|165.4
|67.5
|136
|143
Additional New Mexico vs UC Irvine Insights & Trends
- The Lobos put up 84.9 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 67.5 the Anteaters allow.
- New Mexico has a 7-2 record against the spread and a 10-0 record overall when putting up more than 67.5 points.
- The Anteaters put up 12.0 more points per game (80.5) than the Lobos allow (68.5).
- UC Irvine is 6-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scores more than 68.5 points.
New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|New Mexico
|7-3-0
|4-2
|4-6-0
|UC Irvine
|8-2-0
|2-0
|5-5-0
New Mexico vs. UC Irvine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|New Mexico
|UC Irvine
|15-5
|Home Record
|11-4
|5-6
|Away Record
|9-7
|9-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|82.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.8
|79.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.4
|10-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-2-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
