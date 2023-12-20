On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Noah Dobson going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dobson stats and insights

  • In six of 31 games this season, Dobson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus 12 assists.
  • He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Dobson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 27:16 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 3 0 3 26:43 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 31:31 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 26:57 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 3 0 3 26:03 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:59 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 25:29 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 25:30 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 25:21 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 3 0 3 27:06 Away W 5-4 OT

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

