The New York Islanders, with Noah Dobson, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. There are prop bets for Dobson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Noah Dobson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Islanders vs Capitals Game Info

Dobson Season Stats Insights

Dobson has averaged 25:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +16).

Dobson has a goal in six of 31 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 22 of 31 games this season, Dobson has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Dobson has an assist in 18 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Dobson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Dobson has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dobson Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 31 Games 6 33 Points 2 6 Goals 0 27 Assists 2

