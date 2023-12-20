The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Pierre Engvall score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Engvall stats and insights

Engvall has scored in four of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Engvall's shooting percentage is 8.9%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Engvall recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:08 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:16 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:02 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:33 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:18 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 16:43 Away W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.