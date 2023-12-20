Will Pierre Engvall Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 20?
The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Pierre Engvall score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Engvall stats and insights
- Engvall has scored in four of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Engvall's shooting percentage is 8.9%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Engvall recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|15:02
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|16:43
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
