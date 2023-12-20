The New York Islanders, Pierre Engvall among them, meet the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. If you'd like to wager on Engvall's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pierre Engvall vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Capitals Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Engvall Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Engvall has averaged 14:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Engvall has a goal in four of 30 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Engvall has registered a point in a game 12 times this season out of 30 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Engvall has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

Engvall has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Engvall going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Engvall Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 30 Games 8 13 Points 4 4 Goals 3 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.