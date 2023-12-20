Should you wager on Robert Bortuzzo to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals meet up on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Robert Bortuzzo score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bortuzzo stats and insights

Bortuzzo is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Bortuzzo has zero points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Bortuzzo recent games

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

