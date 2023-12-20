Will Robert Bortuzzo Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 20?
Should you wager on Robert Bortuzzo to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals meet up on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Robert Bortuzzo score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Bortuzzo stats and insights
- Bortuzzo is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- Bortuzzo has zero points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Bortuzzo recent games
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
