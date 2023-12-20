Wednesday's game that pits the Robert Morris Colonials (3-8) against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-7) at DeGol Arena has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Robert Morris, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 20.

Based on our computer prediction, Saint Francis (PA) is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 4.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 137.5 over/under.

Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NEC Front Row

Where: Loretto, Pennsylvania

Venue: DeGol Arena

Line: Robert Morris -4.5

Point Total: 137.5

Moneyline (To Win): Robert Morris -200, Saint Francis (PA) +165

Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Robert Morris 71, Saint Francis (PA) 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA)

Pick ATS: Saint Francis (PA) (+4.5)



Saint Francis (PA) (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Robert Morris has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Saint Francis (PA), who is 5-4-0 ATS. The Colonials have a 4-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Red Flash have a record of 1-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams put up 135.5 points per game combined, two fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Robert Morris Performance Insights

The Colonials score 71.0 points per game (271st in college basketball) and allow 71.9 (208th in college basketball) for a -10 scoring differential overall.

Robert Morris averages 35.6 rebounds per game (223rd in college basketball) compared to the 34.8 of its opponents.

Robert Morris hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (241st in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (5.5).

The Colonials rank 281st in college basketball with 89.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 226th in college basketball defensively with 90.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Robert Morris has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 13.8 (317th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.4 (165th in college basketball).

Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights

The Red Flash have a -68 scoring differential, falling short by 6.1 points per game. They're putting up 64.5 points per game, 343rd in college basketball, and are giving up 70.6 per outing to rank 175th in college basketball.

Saint Francis (PA) is 303rd in college basketball at 33.4 rebounds per game. That's 3.2 fewer than the 36.6 its opponents average.

Saint Francis (PA) makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (324th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

Saint Francis (PA) forces 13.2 turnovers per game (104th in college basketball) while committing 13.1 (283rd in college basketball).

