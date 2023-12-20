The Robert Morris Colonials (3-8) will hope to break a five-game road losing skid when taking on the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at DeGol Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania TV: NEC Front Row

Robert Morris Stats Insights

This season, the Colonials have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% lower than the 45% of shots the Red Flash's opponents have knocked down.

In games Robert Morris shoots better than 45% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Red Flash are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Colonials sit at 223rd.

The Colonials average just 0.4 more points per game (71) than the Red Flash give up (70.6).

When Robert Morris puts up more than 70.6 points, it is 2-1.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights

The Red Flash are shooting 41% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 45.8% the Colonials' opponents have shot this season.

Saint Francis (PA) is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

The Colonials are the rebounding team in the nation, the Red Flash rank 139th.

The Red Flash score an average of 64.5 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 71.9 the Colonials allow.

Saint Francis (PA) is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 71 points.

Robert Morris Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Robert Morris has fared better at home this season, averaging 74.8 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game in away games.

The Colonials are giving up 67.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.3 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (77).

When it comes to threes, Robert Morris has been equally balanced in home games and away from home this season, averaging 6.8 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it has put up a 31.8% three-point percentage at home and a 28.3% mark when playing on the road.

Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison

Saint Francis (PA) scores 77.5 points per game at home, and 57 away.

The Red Flash are giving up fewer points at home (64.5 per game) than on the road (74.1).

Beyond the arc, Saint Francis (PA) sinks fewer treys away (5.6 per game) than at home (5.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (25.8%) than at home (34.8%) too.

Robert Morris Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/6/2023 @ Canisius L 87-80 Koessler Athletic Center 12/11/2023 Delaware L 73-69 UPMC Events Center 12/17/2023 Saint Vincent W 95-46 UPMC Events Center 12/20/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) - DeGol Arena 12/22/2023 Cornell - UPMC Events Center 12/29/2023 @ Milwaukee - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Saint Francis (PA) Upcoming Schedule