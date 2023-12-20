Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA): Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
The Robert Morris Colonials (3-8) aim to halt a five-game road losing skid at the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) matchup in this article.
Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NEC Front Row
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Robert Morris Moneyline
|Saint Francis (PA) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Robert Morris (-4.5)
|137.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Robert Morris (-5.5)
|138.5
|-215
|+176
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Trends
- Robert Morris has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- Colonials games have gone over the point total four out of eight times this season.
- Saint Francis (PA) has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.
- Games featuring the Red Flash have hit the over just once this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.