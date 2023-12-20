The Robert Morris Colonials (3-8) will play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via NEC Front Row.

Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Robert Morris (-4.5)

Robert Morris (-4.5) Total: 137.5

137.5 TV: NEC Front Row

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Markeese Hastings: 15.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Stephaun Walker: 10.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Justice Williams: 13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Josh Corbin: 12.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Jackson Last: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

Cam Gregory: 13 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

13 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Eli Wilborn: 7.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK Bobby Rosenberger III: 6.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Aaron Talbert: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Gestin Liberis: 6.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison

Robert Morris Rank Robert Morris AVG Saint Francis (PA) AVG Saint Francis (PA) Rank 271st 71 Points Scored 64.5 343rd 208th 71.9 Points Allowed 70.6 175th 223rd 35.6 Rebounds 33.4 303rd 100th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.7 139th 241st 6.8 3pt Made 5.6 324th 282nd 12.1 Assists 11.4 306th 317th 13.8 Turnovers 13.1 283rd

