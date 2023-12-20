Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Robert Morris Colonials (3-8) will play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via NEC Front Row.
Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Robert Morris (-4.5)
- Total: 137.5
- TV: NEC Front Row
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Markeese Hastings: 15.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Stephaun Walker: 10.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justice Williams: 13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh Corbin: 12.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Jackson Last: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
- Cam Gregory: 13 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Eli Wilborn: 7.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Bobby Rosenberger III: 6.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Aaron Talbert: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gestin Liberis: 6.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison
|Robert Morris Rank
|Robert Morris AVG
|Saint Francis (PA) AVG
|Saint Francis (PA) Rank
|271st
|71
|Points Scored
|64.5
|343rd
|208th
|71.9
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|175th
|223rd
|35.6
|Rebounds
|33.4
|303rd
|100th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|139th
|241st
|6.8
|3pt Made
|5.6
|324th
|282nd
|12.1
|Assists
|11.4
|306th
|317th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|13.1
|283rd
