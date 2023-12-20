The Robert Morris Colonials (3-8) will play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via NEC Front Row.

Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information

Robert Morris Players to Watch

  • Markeese Hastings: 15.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Stephaun Walker: 10.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Justice Williams: 13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Josh Corbin: 12.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jackson Last: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

  • Cam Gregory: 13 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Eli Wilborn: 7.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Bobby Rosenberger III: 6.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Aaron Talbert: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gestin Liberis: 6.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison

Robert Morris Rank Robert Morris AVG Saint Francis (PA) AVG Saint Francis (PA) Rank
271st 71 Points Scored 64.5 343rd
208th 71.9 Points Allowed 70.6 175th
223rd 35.6 Rebounds 33.4 303rd
100th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.7 139th
241st 6.8 3pt Made 5.6 324th
282nd 12.1 Assists 11.4 306th
317th 13.8 Turnovers 13.1 283rd

