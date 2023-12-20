The Robert Morris Colonials (3-8) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at DeGol Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row. The matchup has an over/under set at 137.5 points.

Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Loretto, Pennsylvania

Loretto, Pennsylvania Venue: DeGol Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Robert Morris -4.5 137.5

Robert Morris vs Saint Francis (PA) Betting Records & Stats

The Colonials are 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Robert Morris has played as a favorite of -200 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Colonials have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Saint Francis (PA) is 5-4-0 ATS this year.

This season, the Red Flash have been victorious two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Saint Francis (PA) has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Robert Morris 5 62.5% 71.0 135.5 71.9 142.5 137.9 Saint Francis (PA) 2 22.2% 64.5 135.5 70.6 142.5 139.4

Additional Robert Morris vs Saint Francis (PA) Insights & Trends

The Colonials put up just 0.4 more points per game (71.0) than the Red Flash give up (70.6).

The Red Flash score an average of 64.5 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 71.9 the Colonials give up.

Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Robert Morris 4-4-0 0-1 4-4-0 Saint Francis (PA) 5-4-0 5-4 1-8-0

Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis (PA) Home/Away Splits

Robert Morris Saint Francis (PA) 3-3 Home Record 2-2 0-5 Away Record 2-5 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 3-2-0 Away ATS Record 5-2-0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.5 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.0 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-6-0

