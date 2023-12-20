Wednesday's game features the Robert Morris Colonials (3-8) and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-7) squaring off at DeGol Arena (on December 20) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-68 victory for Robert Morris, who is slightly favored based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Loretto, Pennsylvania

Loretto, Pennsylvania Venue: DeGol Arena

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Robert Morris 71, Saint Francis (PA) 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Francis (PA) vs. Robert Morris

Computer Predicted Spread: Robert Morris (-3.5)

Robert Morris (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 138.6

Saint Francis (PA)'s record against the spread so far this season is 5-4-0, while Robert Morris' is 4-4-0. One of the Red Flash's games this season have hit the over, and four of the Colonials' games have gone over.

Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights

The Red Flash are being outscored by 6.1 points per game with a -68 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.5 points per game (345th in college basketball) and give up 70.6 per contest (177th in college basketball).

Saint Francis (PA) averages 33.4 rebounds per game (304th in college basketball) while allowing 36.6 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.2 boards per game.

Saint Francis (PA) knocks down 5.6 three-pointers per game (324th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

The Red Flash rank 345th in college basketball by averaging 83.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 238th in college basketball, allowing 91.2 points per 100 possessions.

Saint Francis (PA) and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Red Flash commit 13.1 per game (281st in college basketball) and force 13.2 (103rd in college basketball action).

Robert Morris Performance Insights

The Colonials put up 71.0 points per game (273rd in college basketball) while allowing 71.9 per contest (206th in college basketball). They have a -10 scoring differential.

Robert Morris ranks 224th in the country at 35.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.8 its opponents average.

Robert Morris knocks down 1.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 6.8 (240th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.5.

Robert Morris loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 13.8 (315th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.4.

