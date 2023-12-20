Saint Francis (PA) vs. Robert Morris December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) will face the Robert Morris Colonials (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via NEC Front Row.
Saint Francis (PA) vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
- Cam Gregory: 12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Eli Wilborn: 7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Bobby Rosenberger III: 7.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aaron Talbert: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gestin Liberis: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Markeese Hastings: 15.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Stephaun Walker: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justice Williams: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jackson Last: 5.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Corbin: 12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Saint Francis (PA) vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison
|Saint Francis (PA) Rank
|Saint Francis (PA) AVG
|Robert Morris AVG
|Robert Morris Rank
|341st
|64.4
|Points Scored
|68.6
|301st
|175th
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|265th
|298th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|33.2
|306th
|126th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|126th
|335th
|5.2
|3pt Made
|6.6
|259th
|315th
|11.1
|Assists
|11.8
|282nd
|279th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|13.7
|313th
