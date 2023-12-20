The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) will face the Robert Morris Colonials (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via NEC Front Row.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Saint Francis (PA) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

Cam Gregory: 12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Eli Wilborn: 7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Bobby Rosenberger III: 7.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Aaron Talbert: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Gestin Liberis: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Markeese Hastings: 15.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Stephaun Walker: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Justice Williams: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jackson Last: 5.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Josh Corbin: 12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison

Saint Francis (PA) Rank Saint Francis (PA) AVG Robert Morris AVG Robert Morris Rank 341st 64.4 Points Scored 68.6 301st 175th 70.5 Points Allowed 74.5 265th 298th 33.6 Rebounds 33.2 306th 126th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 9.8 126th 335th 5.2 3pt Made 6.6 259th 315th 11.1 Assists 11.8 282nd 279th 13.1 Turnovers 13.7 313th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.