The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) will face the Robert Morris Colonials (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via NEC Front Row.

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

  • Cam Gregory: 12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Eli Wilborn: 7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Bobby Rosenberger III: 7.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Aaron Talbert: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gestin Liberis: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Robert Morris Players to Watch

  • Markeese Hastings: 15.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Stephaun Walker: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justice Williams: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jackson Last: 5.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Josh Corbin: 12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison

Saint Francis (PA) Rank Saint Francis (PA) AVG Robert Morris AVG Robert Morris Rank
341st 64.4 Points Scored 68.6 301st
175th 70.5 Points Allowed 74.5 265th
298th 33.6 Rebounds 33.2 306th
126th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 9.8 126th
335th 5.2 3pt Made 6.6 259th
315th 11.1 Assists 11.8 282nd
279th 13.1 Turnovers 13.7 313th

