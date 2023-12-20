On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Samuel Bolduc going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Samuel Bolduc score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bolduc stats and insights

  • Bolduc is yet to score through 21 games this season.
  • In two games against the Capitals this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Bolduc has zero points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Bolduc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:27 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:46 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:03 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:49 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 5-4 OT

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

