Wednesday's game that pits the Santa Clara Broncos (8-4) against the San Jose State Spartans (6-6) at Provident Credit Union Event Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of Santa Clara. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 20.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Jose State vs. Santa Clara Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Where: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

San Jose State vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 73, San Jose State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for San Jose State vs. Santa Clara

Computer Predicted Spread: Santa Clara (-0.4)

Santa Clara (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

San Jose State has gone 4-6-0 against the spread, while Santa Clara's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. The Spartans have a 7-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Broncos have a record of 3-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

San Jose State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game with a +57 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.3 points per game (182nd in college basketball) and allow 70.5 per contest (174th in college basketball).

San Jose State is 279th in the nation at 34.0 rebounds per game. That's 1.9 fewer than the 35.9 its opponents average.

San Jose State hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (75th in college basketball), 2.7 more than its opponents (6.1).

The Spartans average 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (133rd in college basketball), and allow 91.4 points per 100 possessions (247th in college basketball).

San Jose State forces 11.4 turnovers per game (242nd in college basketball) while committing 10.6 (78th in college basketball play).

Santa Clara Performance Insights

The Broncos put up 78.3 points per game (112th in college basketball) while allowing 72.2 per outing (214th in college basketball). They have a +74 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The 39.4 rebounds per game Santa Clara accumulates rank 69th in college basketball, 5.1 more than the 34.3 its opponents record.

Santa Clara connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) at a 36.7% rate (67th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make, shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

Santa Clara has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (301st in college basketball), 2.6 more than the 10.8 it forces (292nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.