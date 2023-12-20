San Jose State vs. Santa Clara December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (6-5) meet the Santa Clara Broncos (7-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 airing on NBCS-BA.
San Jose State vs. Santa Clara Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Myron Amey Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tibet Gorener: 13.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Trey Anderson: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Adrame Diongue: 5.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Adama Bal: 14.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlos Marshall Jr.: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Christoph Tilly: 8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Francisco Caffaro: 5.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
San Jose State vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison
|San Jose State Rank
|San Jose State AVG
|Santa Clara AVG
|Santa Clara Rank
|172nd
|75.3
|Points Scored
|79.2
|91st
|131st
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|73.2
|239th
|255th
|34.9
|Rebounds
|39.7
|64th
|296th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|40th
|89th
|8.6
|3pt Made
|8.5
|96th
|168th
|13.8
|Assists
|16.1
|59th
|112th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|13.8
|316th
