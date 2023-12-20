The San Jose State Spartans (6-5) meet the Santa Clara Broncos (7-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 airing on NBCS-BA.

San Jose State vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

San Jose State Players to Watch

Myron Amey Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Tibet Gorener: 13.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Trey Anderson: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Adrame Diongue: 5.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Adama Bal: 14.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Carlos Marshall Jr.: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Christoph Tilly: 8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Francisco Caffaro: 5.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

San Jose State vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison

San Jose State Rank San Jose State AVG Santa Clara AVG Santa Clara Rank 172nd 75.3 Points Scored 79.2 91st 131st 69.1 Points Allowed 73.2 239th 255th 34.9 Rebounds 39.7 64th 296th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 11.4 40th 89th 8.6 3pt Made 8.5 96th 168th 13.8 Assists 16.1 59th 112th 11.1 Turnovers 13.8 316th

