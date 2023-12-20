Wednesday's game between the Santa Clara Broncos (8-4) and San Jose State Spartans (6-6) at Provident Credit Union Event Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with Santa Clara taking home the win. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 20.

Based on our computer prediction, San Jose State is projected to cover the spread (4.5) against Santa Clara. The two teams are projected to go under the 147.5 over/under.

Santa Clara vs. San Jose State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Where: San Jose, California

Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Provident Credit Union Event Center Line: Santa Clara -4.5

Santa Clara -4.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Santa Clara -185, San Jose State +150

Santa Clara vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 73, San Jose State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Santa Clara vs. San Jose State

Pick ATS: San Jose State (+4.5)



San Jose State (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Santa Clara has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while San Jose State is 4-6-0. The Broncos are 3-4-0 and the Spartans are 7-3-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score 153.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Santa Clara Performance Insights

The Broncos average 78.3 points per game (110th in college basketball) while allowing 72.2 per contest (216th in college basketball). They have a +74 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Santa Clara prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.1 boards. It is pulling down 39.4 rebounds per game (70th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.3 per outing.

Santa Clara knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 36.7% from deep while its opponents hit 32.7% from long range.

The Broncos' 96.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 150th in college basketball, and the 88.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 165th in college basketball.

Santa Clara has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.6 turnovers per game, committing 13.4 (302nd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.8 (290th in college basketball).

San Jose State Performance Insights

The Spartans outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game (posting 75.3 points per game, 182nd in college basketball, and giving up 70.5 per contest, 171st in college basketball) and have a +57 scoring differential.

San Jose State ranks 280th in the country at 34.0 rebounds per game. That's 1.9 fewer than the 35.9 its opponents average.

San Jose State knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (71st in college basketball) while shooting 35.2% from deep (108th in college basketball). It is making 2.7 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.1 per game at 32.3%.

San Jose State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Spartans commit 10.6 per game (78th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (241st in college basketball).

