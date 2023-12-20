The San Jose State Spartans (6-6) go up against the Santa Clara Broncos (8-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA.

Santa Clara vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Santa Clara Stats Insights

  • The Broncos are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • In games Santa Clara shoots better than 43.2% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
  • The Broncos are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 280th.
  • The 78.3 points per game the Broncos record are 7.8 more points than the Spartans give up (70.5).
  • Santa Clara has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 70.5 points.

San Jose State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (40.8%).
  • San Jose State is 6-5 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 280th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 64th.
  • The Spartans put up an average of 75.3 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 72.2 the Broncos give up to opponents.
  • San Jose State has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 78.3 points.

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Santa Clara scored 6.2 fewer points per game (75.0) than when playing on the road (81.2).
  • The Broncos surrendered 69.9 points per game last season at home, which was 9.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.1).
  • At home, Santa Clara drained 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (8.2) than on the road (8.8). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to in road games (40.5%).

San Jose State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 San Jose State is scoring 22.0 more points per game at home (85.8) than on the road (63.8).
  • The Spartans give up 73.8 points per game at home, and the same number away.
  • Beyond the arc, San Jose State drains fewer 3-pointers away (5.8 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (25.6%) than at home (38.6%) too.

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 New Mexico L 93-76 Dollar Loan Center
12/13/2023 Utah State L 84-82 Leavey Center
12/16/2023 Washington State W 69-61 Footprint Center
12/20/2023 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
12/23/2023 Duquesne - T-Mobile Arena
12/30/2023 Yale - Leavey Center

San Jose State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 @ North Dakota State L 83-78 Scheels Center
12/9/2023 New Orleans W 87-82 Provident Credit Union Event Center
12/17/2023 Montana L 86-75 Provident Credit Union Event Center
12/20/2023 Santa Clara - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/2/2024 @ Wyoming - Arena-Auditorium
1/5/2024 Boise State - Provident Credit Union Event Center

