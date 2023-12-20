How to Watch Santa Clara vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The San Jose State Spartans (6-6) go up against the Santa Clara Broncos (8-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA.
Santa Clara vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Villanova vs Creighton (TBA ET | January 1)
- Baylor vs Duke (TBA ET | January 1)
- North Carolina vs Oklahoma (TBA ET | January 1)
Santa Clara Stats Insights
- The Broncos are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- In games Santa Clara shoots better than 43.2% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Broncos are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 280th.
- The 78.3 points per game the Broncos record are 7.8 more points than the Spartans give up (70.5).
- Santa Clara has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 70.5 points.
San Jose State Stats Insights
- The Spartans' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (40.8%).
- San Jose State is 6-5 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 280th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 64th.
- The Spartans put up an average of 75.3 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 72.2 the Broncos give up to opponents.
- San Jose State has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 78.3 points.
Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Santa Clara scored 6.2 fewer points per game (75.0) than when playing on the road (81.2).
- The Broncos surrendered 69.9 points per game last season at home, which was 9.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.1).
- At home, Santa Clara drained 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (8.2) than on the road (8.8). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to in road games (40.5%).
San Jose State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 San Jose State is scoring 22.0 more points per game at home (85.8) than on the road (63.8).
- The Spartans give up 73.8 points per game at home, and the same number away.
- Beyond the arc, San Jose State drains fewer 3-pointers away (5.8 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (25.6%) than at home (38.6%) too.
Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|New Mexico
|L 93-76
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/13/2023
|Utah State
|L 84-82
|Leavey Center
|12/16/2023
|Washington State
|W 69-61
|Footprint Center
|12/20/2023
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/23/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/30/2023
|Yale
|-
|Leavey Center
San Jose State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ North Dakota State
|L 83-78
|Scheels Center
|12/9/2023
|New Orleans
|W 87-82
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/17/2023
|Montana
|L 86-75
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/20/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Wyoming
|-
|Arena-Auditorium
|1/5/2024
|Boise State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
