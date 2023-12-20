The San Jose State Spartans (6-6) go up against the Santa Clara Broncos (8-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Santa Clara vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Santa Clara Stats Insights

The Broncos are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Spartans allow to opponents.

In games Santa Clara shoots better than 43.2% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Broncos are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 280th.

The 78.3 points per game the Broncos record are 7.8 more points than the Spartans give up (70.5).

Santa Clara has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 70.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Jose State Stats Insights

The Spartans' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (40.8%).

San Jose State is 6-5 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Spartans are the 280th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 64th.

The Spartans put up an average of 75.3 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 72.2 the Broncos give up to opponents.

San Jose State has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 78.3 points.

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Santa Clara scored 6.2 fewer points per game (75.0) than when playing on the road (81.2).

The Broncos surrendered 69.9 points per game last season at home, which was 9.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.1).

At home, Santa Clara drained 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (8.2) than on the road (8.8). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to in road games (40.5%).

San Jose State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 San Jose State is scoring 22.0 more points per game at home (85.8) than on the road (63.8).

The Spartans give up 73.8 points per game at home, and the same number away.

Beyond the arc, San Jose State drains fewer 3-pointers away (5.8 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (25.6%) than at home (38.6%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 New Mexico L 93-76 Dollar Loan Center 12/13/2023 Utah State L 84-82 Leavey Center 12/16/2023 Washington State W 69-61 Footprint Center 12/20/2023 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center 12/23/2023 Duquesne - T-Mobile Arena 12/30/2023 Yale - Leavey Center

San Jose State Upcoming Schedule