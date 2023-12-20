The Santa Clara Broncos (8-4) square off against the San Jose State Spartans (6-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 on NBCS-BA.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Santa Clara vs. San Jose State matchup in this article.

Santa Clara vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Santa Clara vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Santa Clara Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline BetMGM Santa Clara (-3.5) 147.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Santa Clara (-3.5) 146.5 -176 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Santa Clara vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Santa Clara has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, three out of the Broncos' seven games have gone over the point total.

San Jose State has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Spartans games have gone over the point total seven out of 10 times this season.

San Jose State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 While our computer ranking puts San Jose State 150th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly higher, placing it 91st.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Spartans have had the -biggest change this season, dropping from +50000 at the beginning to +100000.

With odds of +100000, San Jose State has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

