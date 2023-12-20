The Santa Clara Broncos (8-4) will face the San Jose State Spartans (6-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via NBCS-BA.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Santa Clara vs. San Jose State Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Santa Clara Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Adama Bal: 15.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Carlos Marshall Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Christoph Tilly: 8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyeree Bryan: 9.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Jose State Players to Watch

Myron Amey Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Tibet Gorener: 13.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Trey Anderson: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK Adrame Diongue: 5.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Santa Clara vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG San Jose State AVG San Jose State Rank 110th 78.3 Points Scored 75.3 183rd 216th 72.2 Points Allowed 70.5 171st 70th 39.4 Rebounds 34 280th 64th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 7.3 306th 102nd 8.3 3pt Made 8.8 71st 83rd 15.3 Assists 14 155th 302nd 13.4 Turnovers 10.6 78th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.