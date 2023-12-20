Santa Clara vs. San Jose State December 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Santa Clara Broncos (8-4) will face the San Jose State Spartans (6-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via NBCS-BA.
Santa Clara vs. San Jose State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Santa Clara (-3.5)
- Total: 147.5
- TV: NBCS-BA
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Adama Bal: 15.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlos Marshall Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Christoph Tilly: 8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyeree Bryan: 9.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Myron Amey Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tibet Gorener: 13.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Trey Anderson: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Adrame Diongue: 5.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
Santa Clara vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison
|Santa Clara Rank
|Santa Clara AVG
|San Jose State AVG
|San Jose State Rank
|110th
|78.3
|Points Scored
|75.3
|183rd
|216th
|72.2
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|171st
|70th
|39.4
|Rebounds
|34
|280th
|64th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|306th
|102nd
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8.8
|71st
|83rd
|15.3
|Assists
|14
|155th
|302nd
|13.4
|Turnovers
|10.6
|78th
