The San Jose State Spartans (6-6) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Santa Clara Broncos (8-4) at Provident Credit Union Event Center on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5 points.

Santa Clara vs. San Jose State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Santa Clara -4.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Santa Clara vs San Jose State Betting Records & Stats

The Broncos have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Santa Clara has played as a favorite of -185 or more twice this season and won both games.

The Broncos have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Jose State is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Spartans have been listed as an underdog of +150 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Jose State has a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Santa Clara vs. San Jose State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Santa Clara 3 42.9% 78.3 153.6 72.2 142.7 150.5 San Jose State 5 50% 75.3 153.6 70.5 142.7 135.3

Additional Santa Clara vs San Jose State Insights & Trends

The Broncos put up 78.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 70.5 the Spartans give up.

When Santa Clara scores more than 70.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Spartans average only 3.1 more points per game (75.3) than the Broncos allow (72.2).

San Jose State is 1-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when it scores more than 72.2 points.

Santa Clara vs. San Jose State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Santa Clara 3-4-0 1-3 3-4-0 San Jose State 4-6-0 1-0 7-3-0

Santa Clara vs. San Jose State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Santa Clara San Jose State 14-5 Home Record 12-3 6-3 Away Record 5-8 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.1 81.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.1 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

