On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Sebastian Aho going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

Aho is yet to score through 23 games this season.

In two games versus the Capitals this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:17 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:47 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:51 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 1:28 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:19 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:10 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:43 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:19 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:01 Away L 4-1

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

