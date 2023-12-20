Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 20?
On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Sebastian Aho going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Aho stats and insights
- Aho is yet to score through 23 games this season.
- In two games versus the Capitals this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Aho recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|23:47
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|1:28
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|17:10
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|15:19
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|L 4-1
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
