On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Sebastian Aho going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Aho stats and insights

  • Aho is yet to score through 23 games this season.
  • In two games versus the Capitals this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:17 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:47 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:51 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 1:28 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:19 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:10 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:43 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:19 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:01 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.