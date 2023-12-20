On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Simon Holmstrom going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Holmstrom stats and insights

  • In 10 of 30 games this season, Holmstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Capitals this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.
  • Holmstrom has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 31.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Holmstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 12:31 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:31 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:54 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 12:15 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:29 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 12:05 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 14:19 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:03 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 8:36 Away W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.