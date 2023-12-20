On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Simon Holmstrom going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Holmstrom stats and insights

In 10 of 30 games this season, Holmstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Capitals this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.

Holmstrom has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 31.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Holmstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 12:31 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:31 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:54 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 12:15 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:29 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 12:05 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 14:19 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:03 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 8:36 Away W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.