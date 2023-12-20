Wednesday's game features the UCSB Gauchos (6-3) and the Howard Bison (4-8) squaring off at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center (on December 20) at 10:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-72 win for UCSB.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UCSB vs. Howard Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

UCSB vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSB 80, Howard 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UCSB vs. Howard

Computer Predicted Spread: UCSB (-7.3)

UCSB (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 151.7

UCSB is 2-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Howard's 5-3-0 ATS record. The Gauchos have a 3-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bison have a record of 6-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UCSB Performance Insights

The Gauchos have a +68 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.5 points per game. They're putting up 81.4 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball and are giving up 73.9 per contest to rank 252nd in college basketball.

UCSB wins the rebound battle by 10.5 boards on average. It collects 40.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 56th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.6 per outing.

UCSB knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (290th in college basketball) at a 36.6% rate (70th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc.

The Gauchos record 102.2 points per 100 possessions (46th in college basketball), while allowing 92.7 points per 100 possessions (264th in college basketball).

UCSB has committed 4.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.8 (315th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.4 (344th in college basketball).

Howard Performance Insights

The Bison put up 77.3 points per game (129th in college basketball) while giving up 78.0 per outing (319th in college basketball). They have a -9 scoring differential.

Howard wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It collects 36.5 rebounds per game, 190th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.9.

Howard hits 7.9 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball) at a 36.7% rate (67th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 per game its opponents make, at a 32.9% rate.

Howard loses the turnover battle by 3.3 per game, committing 15.7 (356th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.4.

