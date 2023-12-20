The UCSB Gauchos (6-3) hope to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Howard Bison (4-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

UCSB vs. Howard Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCSB Stats Insights

  • This season, the Gauchos have a 51.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Bison's opponents have knocked down.
  • UCSB has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Gauchos are the 56th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison rank 189th.
  • The 81.4 points per game the Gauchos score are just 3.4 more points than the Bison allow (78.0).
  • UCSB has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 78.0 points.

Howard Stats Insights

  • This season, Howard has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
  • The Bison are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gauchos sit at 203rd.
  • The Bison put up only 3.4 more points per game (77.3) than the Gauchos give up (73.9).
  • Howard has a 3-4 record when allowing fewer than 81.4 points.

UCSB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UCSB put up 75.3 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 69.6 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Gauchos surrendered 1.4 fewer points per game (65.7) than away from home (67.1).
  • When playing at home, UCSB averaged 2.5 more threes per game (6.9) than in road games (4.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.7%) compared to in road games (31.3%).

Howard Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Howard averages 81.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 75.0.
  • The Bison are giving up fewer points at home (67.0 per game) than on the road (84.7).
  • At home, Howard drains 8.0 trifectas per game, 0.5 more than it averages away (7.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (34.4%).

UCSB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ New Mexico L 84-61 The Pit
12/9/2023 Bethesda (CA) W 126-76 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
12/16/2023 Loyola Marymount W 68-59 Footprint Center
12/20/2023 Howard - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
12/28/2023 @ UC Davis - University Credit Union Center
12/30/2023 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center

Howard Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Regent W 88-49 Burr Gymnasium
12/17/2023 Jackson State L 81-74 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/17/2023 Texas Southern L 79-78 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/20/2023 @ UCSB - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
12/30/2023 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena
1/3/2024 Yale - Burr Gymnasium

