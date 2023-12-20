The UCSB Gauchos (6-3) hope to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Howard Bison (4-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCSB vs. Howard Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UCSB Stats Insights

This season, the Gauchos have a 51.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Bison's opponents have knocked down.

UCSB has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Gauchos are the 56th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison rank 189th.

The 81.4 points per game the Gauchos score are just 3.4 more points than the Bison allow (78.0).

UCSB has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 78.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Howard Stats Insights

This season, Howard has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

The Bison are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gauchos sit at 203rd.

The Bison put up only 3.4 more points per game (77.3) than the Gauchos give up (73.9).

Howard has a 3-4 record when allowing fewer than 81.4 points.

UCSB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCSB put up 75.3 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 69.6 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Gauchos surrendered 1.4 fewer points per game (65.7) than away from home (67.1).

When playing at home, UCSB averaged 2.5 more threes per game (6.9) than in road games (4.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.7%) compared to in road games (31.3%).

Howard Home & Away Comparison

At home, Howard averages 81.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 75.0.

The Bison are giving up fewer points at home (67.0 per game) than on the road (84.7).

At home, Howard drains 8.0 trifectas per game, 0.5 more than it averages away (7.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCSB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/6/2023 @ New Mexico L 84-61 The Pit 12/9/2023 Bethesda (CA) W 126-76 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 12/16/2023 Loyola Marymount W 68-59 Footprint Center 12/20/2023 Howard - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 12/28/2023 @ UC Davis - University Credit Union Center 12/30/2023 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center

Howard Upcoming Schedule