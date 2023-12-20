How to Watch UCSB vs. Howard on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The UCSB Gauchos (6-3) hope to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Howard Bison (4-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
UCSB vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Villanova vs Creighton (TBA ET | January 1)
- North Carolina vs Oklahoma (TBA ET | January 1)
- Baylor vs Duke (TBA ET | January 1)
UCSB Stats Insights
- This season, the Gauchos have a 51.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Bison's opponents have knocked down.
- UCSB has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Gauchos are the 56th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison rank 189th.
- The 81.4 points per game the Gauchos score are just 3.4 more points than the Bison allow (78.0).
- UCSB has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 78.0 points.
Howard Stats Insights
- This season, Howard has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
- The Bison are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gauchos sit at 203rd.
- The Bison put up only 3.4 more points per game (77.3) than the Gauchos give up (73.9).
- Howard has a 3-4 record when allowing fewer than 81.4 points.
UCSB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UCSB put up 75.3 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 69.6 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Gauchos surrendered 1.4 fewer points per game (65.7) than away from home (67.1).
- When playing at home, UCSB averaged 2.5 more threes per game (6.9) than in road games (4.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.7%) compared to in road games (31.3%).
Howard Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Howard averages 81.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 75.0.
- The Bison are giving up fewer points at home (67.0 per game) than on the road (84.7).
- At home, Howard drains 8.0 trifectas per game, 0.5 more than it averages away (7.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (34.4%).
UCSB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 84-61
|The Pit
|12/9/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|W 126-76
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|W 68-59
|Footprint Center
|12/20/2023
|Howard
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/28/2023
|@ UC Davis
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|12/30/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
Howard Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Regent
|W 88-49
|Burr Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|Jackson State
|L 81-74
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/17/2023
|Texas Southern
|L 79-78
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ UCSB
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|1/3/2024
|Yale
|-
|Burr Gymnasium
