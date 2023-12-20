The UCSB Gauchos (6-3) welcome in the Howard Bison (4-8) after victories in four straight home games. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCSB vs. Howard matchup.

UCSB vs. Howard Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCSB vs. Howard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

UCSB vs. Howard Betting Trends

UCSB has won two games against the spread this season.

In the Gauchos' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Howard is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Bison games have gone over the point total six out of eight times this year.

