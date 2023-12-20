The UCSB Gauchos (5-3) will play the Howard Bison (4-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

UCSB vs. Howard Game Information

UCSB Players to Watch

Ajay Mitchell: 21.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Ariel Bland: 7.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Yohan Traore: 15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Cole Anderson: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Howard Players to Watch

Bryce Harris: 14.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Seth Towns: 16.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Shy Odom: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Marcus Dockery: 11.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jelani Williams: 7.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

UCSB vs. Howard Stat Comparison

UCSB Rank UCSB AVG Howard AVG Howard Rank 40th 83.1 Points Scored 77.5 125th 290th 75.8 Points Allowed 77.6 312th 76th 39.3 Rebounds 37.2 164th 237th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 8.8 212th 270th 6.5 3pt Made 7.7 163rd 42nd 16.5 Assists 13.3 197th 337th 14.5 Turnovers 15.4 354th

