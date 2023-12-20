The UCSB Gauchos (5-3) will play the Howard Bison (4-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

UCSB vs. Howard Game Information

UCSB Players to Watch

  • Ajay Mitchell: 21.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ariel Bland: 7.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Yohan Traore: 15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cole Anderson: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Howard Players to Watch

  • Bryce Harris: 14.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Seth Towns: 16.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Shy Odom: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Marcus Dockery: 11.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jelani Williams: 7.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

UCSB vs. Howard Stat Comparison

UCSB Rank UCSB AVG Howard AVG Howard Rank
40th 83.1 Points Scored 77.5 125th
290th 75.8 Points Allowed 77.6 312th
76th 39.3 Rebounds 37.2 164th
237th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 8.8 212th
270th 6.5 3pt Made 7.7 163rd
42nd 16.5 Assists 13.3 197th
337th 14.5 Turnovers 15.4 354th

