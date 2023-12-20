UCSB vs. Howard December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The UCSB Gauchos (5-3) will play the Howard Bison (4-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
UCSB vs. Howard Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
UCSB Players to Watch
- Ajay Mitchell: 21.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ariel Bland: 7.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yohan Traore: 15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cole Anderson: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Howard Players to Watch
- Bryce Harris: 14.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Seth Towns: 16.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shy Odom: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Marcus Dockery: 11.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jelani Williams: 7.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
UCSB vs. Howard Stat Comparison
|UCSB Rank
|UCSB AVG
|Howard AVG
|Howard Rank
|40th
|83.1
|Points Scored
|77.5
|125th
|290th
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|77.6
|312th
|76th
|39.3
|Rebounds
|37.2
|164th
|237th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|212th
|270th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.7
|163rd
|42nd
|16.5
|Assists
|13.3
|197th
|337th
|14.5
|Turnovers
|15.4
|354th
