UCSB vs. Howard: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 20
The UCSB Gauchos (6-3) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Howard Bison (4-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 151.5.
UCSB vs. Howard Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Santa Barbara, California
- Venue: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UCSB
|-9.5
|151.5
UCSB vs Howard Betting Records & Stats
- The Gauchos are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- UCSB has played as a favorite of -500 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for the Gauchos.
- So far this season, Howard has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread.
- This season, the Bison have been a moneyline underdog of -500 or more three times, losing every contest.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Howard has a 21.7% chance of walking away with the win.
UCSB vs. Howard Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 151.5
|% of Games Over 151.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UCSB
|3
|42.9%
|81.4
|158.7
|73.9
|151.9
|146.8
|Howard
|5
|62.5%
|77.3
|158.7
|78.0
|151.9
|151.4
Additional UCSB vs Howard Insights & Trends
- The Gauchos put up only 3.4 more points per game (81.4) than the Bison give up (78.0).
- The Bison's 77.3 points per game are only 3.4 more points than the 73.9 the Gauchos give up.
- When it scores more than 73.9 points, Howard is 4-1 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
UCSB vs. Howard Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UCSB
|2-5-0
|0-3
|3-4-0
|Howard
|5-3-0
|2-1
|6-2-0
UCSB vs. Howard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UCSB
|Howard
|12-3
|Home Record
|12-2
|10-4
|Away Record
|6-8
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-2-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-9-0
|75.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.9
|69.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.1
|10-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-2-0
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
