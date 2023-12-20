The UCSB Gauchos (6-3) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Howard Bison (4-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 151.5.

UCSB vs. Howard Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Santa Barbara, California

Santa Barbara, California Venue: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCSB -9.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCSB vs Howard Betting Records & Stats

The Gauchos are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

UCSB has played as a favorite of -500 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for the Gauchos.

So far this season, Howard has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

This season, the Bison have been a moneyline underdog of -500 or more three times, losing every contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Howard has a 21.7% chance of walking away with the win.

UCSB vs. Howard Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCSB 3 42.9% 81.4 158.7 73.9 151.9 146.8 Howard 5 62.5% 77.3 158.7 78.0 151.9 151.4

Additional UCSB vs Howard Insights & Trends

The Gauchos put up only 3.4 more points per game (81.4) than the Bison give up (78.0).

The Bison's 77.3 points per game are only 3.4 more points than the 73.9 the Gauchos give up.

When it scores more than 73.9 points, Howard is 4-1 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

UCSB vs. Howard Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCSB 2-5-0 0-3 3-4-0 Howard 5-3-0 2-1 6-2-0

UCSB vs. Howard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCSB Howard 12-3 Home Record 12-2 10-4 Away Record 6-8 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 75.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.