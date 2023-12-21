Can we anticipate Adam Erne finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Erne stats and insights

  • Erne is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • In one game against the Devils this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Erne has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Erne recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:10 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 11:02 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:13 Away W 5-0
11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:49 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:28 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:22 Home W 4-3 OT
10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 3:34 Home W 5-2
10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:43 Away L 7-4
10/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:55 Away L 4-1

Oilers vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

