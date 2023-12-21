Will Adam Erne Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 21?
Can we anticipate Adam Erne finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Erne stats and insights
- Erne is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- In one game against the Devils this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Erne has zero points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Erne recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|6:10
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|11:02
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|6:49
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|6:28
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|7:22
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|3:34
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:43
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Away
|L 4-1
Oilers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
