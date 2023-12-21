In the upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Adam Ruzicka to find the back of the net for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruzicka stats and insights

Ruzicka has scored in three of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Ruzicka's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 105 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Ruzicka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:20 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:31 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:14 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:06 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:44 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:27 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 10:12 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 8:58 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:57 Home W 4-3 OT

Flames vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

